Franco (quadriceps) is set to move his rehab assignment Wednesday to Triple-A Durham from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Between games Saturday and Monday in the FCL, Franco went 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits, an RBI and a run scored. Even though he ended up getting a tough test Monday with rehabbing Red Sox starter Chris Sale (rib cage) on the mound for Boston's FCL affiliate, Franco will have higher-level minor-league pitching in Durham, with whom he's expected to appear in games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He'll be re-evaluated thereafter and could be cleared to return from the 10-day injured list for the Rays' game Saturday versus the Pirates.