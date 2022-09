Franco went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two steals in Thursday's 2-1 loss against the Guardians.

Franco recorded a double off righty starter Cal Quantrill in addition to nabbing second base twice. The shortstop has recorded three steals in his last three games and has recorded one hit or more in 14 of his last 15 contests. Furthermore, the 21-year-old has tallied six doubles over his last nine games.