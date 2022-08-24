Franco said his surgically repaired right wrist didn't bother him while he took swings in the batting cage and fielded grounders Tuesday, and he expects to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham within the coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco appeared in a game for Durham on Aug. 16, but after experiencing discomfort in the wrist, he didn't play any of the following four days before being pulled off the assignment Sunday. Fortunately for the Rays, the 21-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with a major setback, given that he was able to resume baseball activities Tuesday. Franco is scheduled to go through a full workout Wednesday, and if all goes well, the Rays could be comfortable sending him back to Durham for game action.