Franco (wrist) felt something in his second at-bat Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. No X-rays are needed and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious setback.
It sounds like he is day-to-day to resume his rehab assignment. Durham is off Tuesday so he will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Franco began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
More News
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Rehab assignment beginning Sunday•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Could return next week•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Rehab to wait until next week•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes swings, to start rehab soon•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Leaves rehab assignment, return TBD•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Continues to rest•