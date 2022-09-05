Franco (wrist) felt something in his second at-bat Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. No X-rays are needed and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious setback.

It sounds like he is day-to-day to resume his rehab assignment. Durham is off Tuesday so he will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Franco began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.