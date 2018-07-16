Rays' Wander Franco: Wraps up big weekend in Appy League
Franco appeared in three games for rookie-level Princeton over the weekend, going a collective 7-for-14 with two home runs, nine RBI and four runs.
Franco did the brunt of his damage Saturday, banging out five hits -- including both of the home runs -- to complete a cycle in Princeton's 13-1 win over Pulaski. At just 17 years old, the switch-hitting Franco already looks like one of the top prospects in the Rays organization. He's likely to offer plus-power production as he matriculates through the farm system, though a move off shortstop to second base may ultimately be necessary.
