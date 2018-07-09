Rays' Willy Adames: Back from illness
Adames (illness) is starting at second base and hitting ninth Monday against the Tigers, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
He missed a couple games over the weekend with an illness, but is healthy enough to return. Adames is hitting .242/.301/.364 with two home runs and one stolen base in his last 20 games (66 at-bats).
