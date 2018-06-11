Adames was promoted to the majors Monday to replaced the injured Daniel Robertson (hamstring).

Adames made a brief major-league debut in late May, going 2-for-12 with a homer over three games. He has a promising profile, with the potential to hit for both power and average from the shortstop position. The 22-year-old has hit a solid .286/.356/.424 in 54 games for Triple-A Durham so far this season. Whether or not Adames will be up for good this time is not yet clear. The Rays are notoriously slow with their prospects, but the young shortstop has now played nearly a season and a half at the Triple-A level and has little left to prove in the minors.

