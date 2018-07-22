Adames was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Adames will take the roster spot of outfielder Justin Williams, who was sent packing to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Adames has appeared in 26 games for the Rays in 2018, but was sent down to Durham prior to the All-Star break in order to see regular at-bats. Now back with the Rays, he'll look to improve upon a .604 season-long OPS.

