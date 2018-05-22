Rays' Willy Adames: Continues thriving at Triple-A level
Adames is slashing .311/.387/.466 with 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, thee triples, four home runs) and 25 RBI across 173 plate appearances for Triple-A Durham.
The dynamic prospect's batting average and on-base percentage are both career-best figures. Now having logged 751 plate appearances at the Triple-A level over the last season-plus, Adames appears big-league ready. However, as is common practice, the Rays are likely delaying a callup until later in the season with the intent of pushing Adames' arbitration eligibility as far as possible into the future, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. That partly helps explain why the recent hamstring injury to Adeiny Hechavarria didn't immediately yield a promotion for Adames, but he certainly appears likely to make his highly anticipated MLB debut sometime in 2018.
