Adames went 2-for-4 with a walkoff solo home run Tuesday in the Rays' 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Adames teed off on Orioles reliever Miguel Castro on a 434-foot blast to left field to deliver the Rays a win and finish with his second multi-hit effort since being promoted back to the big leagues July 22. Though Adames has slashed an underwhelming .218/.269/.346 across 145 plate appearances with the Rays, he'll have a clear path to a full-time role at shortstop the rest of the season with Adeiny Hechavarria now in Pittsburgh and Daniel Robertson (thumb) likely shut down for the next 6-to-8 weeks.