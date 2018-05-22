Rays' Willy Adames: Earns major-league promotion
Adames will be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.
This is somewhat surprising, as the Rays were expected to delay his promotion to the majors until later in the season with the intent of pushing his arbitration eligibly as far as possible into the future. However, with Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) still in the treatment stage of his recovery and Adames showing he has little left to prove in the minors -- hitting .311/.387/.466 with four homers and three stolen bases in 40 games for the Bulls -- the Rays decided to summon their shortstop of the future. The 21-year-old should immediately take over as the team's shortstop and could eventually work his way to the top of the order thanks to his above-average hit tool.
