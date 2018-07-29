Adames will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adames had started three of the previous four games at shortstop and will earn his third straight nod Sunday, so it appears safe to conclude he's leapfrogged Adeiny Hechavarria on the depth chart. Hechavarria is a candidate to be dealt before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but even if he stays put in Tampa Bay, the Rays should continue to make getting Adames steady at-bats a priority in the second half.