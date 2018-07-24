Adames went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Adames was recalled from Triple-A Durham prior to Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, going 0-for-3 with a walk in that contest. The 22-year-old is currently filling in at his customary shortstop spot with Adeiny Hechavarria nursing an oblique injury, but he also slotted in at second base for multiple games in his first stint with the Rays this season when manager Kevin Cash opted to get both him and Hechavarria in the lineup.