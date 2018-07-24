Rays' Willy Adames: First hit since return
Adames went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.
Adames was recalled from Triple-A Durham prior to Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, going 0-for-3 with a walk in that contest. The 22-year-old is currently filling in at his customary shortstop spot with Adeiny Hechavarria nursing an oblique injury, but he also slotted in at second base for multiple games in his first stint with the Rays this season when manager Kevin Cash opted to get both him and Hechavarria in the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...