Adames went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

The rookie shortstop showed his full array of offensive skills in this one, launching his eighth homer and swiping his sixth base in his 55th big-league game. Adames is now hitting .364 (24-for-66) through 20 games in August, boosting his slash line on the year to .261/.324/.418.