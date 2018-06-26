Adames is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adames has provided a .621 OPS while striking out in 35.8 percent of his plate appearances since being promoted from Triple-A Durham earlier this month. Rays manager Kevin Cash apparently felt a matchup with one of baseball's top right-handed pitchers in Max Scherzer wasn't going to get Adames' bat going, so the rookie will take a seat in favor of Adeiny Hechavarria, who garners the start at shortstop. Following a team off day Wednesday, expect Adames to re-enter the lineup for Thursday's series opener with the Astros.