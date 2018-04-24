Rays' Willy Adames: Hits for cycle at Triple-A Durham
Adames hit for the cycle while going 4-for-5 in Triple-A Durham's 8-1 win over Buffalo on Monday. He compiled three RBI and scored twice.
The spectacular night came one day after Adames slugged his first career grand slam against Lehigh Valley, Rob Terranova of MiLB.com reports. Adames saw his average jump 45 points with his four-hit effort, and he's now hit safely in six straight games. Following a slow start to his campaign, Adames' line is up to .345/.441/.582 over his first 16 contests.
