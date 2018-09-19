Adames went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Adames got the scoring started with a two-run homer -- his 10th of the year -- off Yovani Gallardo in the fourth inning. It was the second home run in three games for Adames, and his fourth straight game with a hit. He's now slashing .267/.333/.414 with 28 RBI, 39 runs and six stolen bases in 251 at-bats this season.