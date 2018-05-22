Adames is starting at shortstop and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

As expected, the Rays will waste no time slotting Adames in as their starting shortstop. The 22-year-old, who hit .311/.387/.466 across 40 games with Triple-A Durham prior to his promotion, is situated in the middle of the order against southpaw Chris Sale in his major-league debut. It's unclear if he'll stick in the five hole against same-handed pitching initially, but his above-average hit tool should eventually help him settle into a favorable spot in the lineup regardless of who is pitching for the opposition.