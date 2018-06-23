Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Adames generated only his second multi-hit game of the season and opened the scoring on the night for the Rays with his third-inning bloop single. The rookie has been designated as the everyday shortstop moving forward, which should give plenty of time to gain seasoning against big-league arms. Adames has hit safely in six of 10 games in June, but he's hitting just. 222 overall for the month.