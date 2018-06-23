Rays' Willy Adames: Multi-hit game Friday
Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Yankees on Friday.
Adames generated only his second multi-hit game of the season and opened the scoring on the night for the Rays with his third-inning bloop single. The rookie has been designated as the everyday shortstop moving forward, which should give plenty of time to gain seasoning against big-league arms. Adames has hit safely in six of 10 games in June, but he's hitting just. 222 overall for the month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...