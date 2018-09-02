Adames went 1-for-2 with two walks in a win over the Indians on Saturday and was also caught stealing for the fourth time this season.

The productive effort is simply an extension of Adames' best major-league month thus far, as he slashed an impressive .318/.384/.523 over 100 plate appearances in August. Adames will look to carry over some of the pop he flashed last month into September, as he racked up eight extra-base hits (three doubles, five home runs).