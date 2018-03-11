The Rays optioned Adames to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Adames seemingly has little left to prove in the minors after slashing .277/.360/.415 with 10 home runs and 11 steals across 578 plate appearances with Durham last season, so the Rays' top prospect may not be in store for a lengthy stay at Triple-A to begin the 2018 campaign. The 22-year-old is likely to emerge as an everyday option for Tampa Bay at either second base or shortstop at some point during the upcoming season.