Adames is out of Saturday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He is hitting .250/.322/.346 with one home run, one steal and a 20:6 K:BB over his last 52 at-bats. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop while Daniel Robertson gets the nod at the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories