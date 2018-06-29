Rays' Willy Adames: Pair of hits in loss
Adames went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
Adames may be starting to get a beat on big-league pitching, as factoring in Thursday's tally, he now has three multi-hit efforts over the last five games. The 22-year-old prospect has hit a solid .260 overall in June, contributing a trio of extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) along the way. Already in possession of the everyday shortstop job, Adames should get plenty of reps throughout the rest of the season with which to continue honing his diverse offensive skill set.
