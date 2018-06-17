Rays' Willy Adames: Picks up start at second base
Adames will start at second base and bat fifth Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
For the first time in his 10 appearances this season, Adames will share the middle infield with Adeiny Hechavarria, the man the rookie replaced as the Rays' everyday shortstop. According to Topkin, manager Kevin Cash said that Adames will return to shortstop Monday against the Astros, so it appears Hechavarria's entry into the lineup Sunday was strictly intended to keep the veteran fresh. Don't expect Adames to see much further action at second base going forward, thereby hurting his chances of gaining eligibility at the position in most formats.
