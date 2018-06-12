Adames went 1-for-2 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly and also walked once in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

The rookie wasted no time making an impact in his return to the big leagues, getting the Rays to within a run with a timely third-inning single that plated Jake Bauers and then closing out the scoring on the night with his seventh-inning sacrifice fly. Adames' current stay with the big-league club figures to last through Daniel Robertson's DL stint at minimum, and he could conceivably carve out a long-term roster spot with an impressive enough performance.