Rays' Willy Adames: Plates two in big-league return
Adames went 1-for-2 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly and also walked once in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
The rookie wasted no time making an impact in his return to the big leagues, getting the Rays to within a run with a timely third-inning single that plated Jake Bauers and then closing out the scoring on the night with his seventh-inning sacrifice fly. Adames' current stay with the big-league club figures to last through Daniel Robertson's DL stint at minimum, and he could conceivably carve out a long-term roster spot with an impressive enough performance.
