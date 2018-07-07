Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

His sixth-inning shot, Adames' third homer of the year, accounted for all the Rays' offense against Jacob deGrom. The shortstop hasn't set the world on fire through his first 23 big-league games, posting a .231/282/.372 slash line with a 6:31 BB:K.

More News
Our Latest Stories