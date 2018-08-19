Adames is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mired in a 1-for-13 slump at the dish over the past four games, Adames will be given a day off to clear his mind. Joey Wendle shifts over to shortstop in place of Adames, opening up a spot at the keystone for Brandon Lowe.

