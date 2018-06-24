Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI Saturday against the Yankees.

Adames took a Sonny Gray offering out to the opposite field in the seventh inning for his second career home run. He has experienced mixed results in his first 52 at-bats at the major- league level, as he currently has a 41.1 percent strikeout rate but also has three multi-hit games.

