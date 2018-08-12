Rays' Willy Adames: Records two hits, steals bag
Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a run scored and a stolen base in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
August has been kind to the rookie: Adames is 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers since July ended. His .243/.292/.372 season-long line hides how he's been clicking with more major-league reps, and the 22-year-old deserves a spot in deeper lineups while he's rolling.
