Adames went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a run scored and a stolen base in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

August has been kind to the rookie: Adames is 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers since July ended. His .243/.292/.372 season-long line hides how he's been clicking with more major-league reps, and the 22-year-old deserves a spot in deeper lineups while he's rolling.