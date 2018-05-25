Rays' Willy Adames: Sent back to minors
Adames was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
With Joey Wendle coming off the paternity list, the Rays are following through on their promise to make Adames' first big league stint a short one. Adames, who went 2-for-12 with a home run and six strikeouts over his three games, will head back to Triple-A for the time being. He figures to make a return to the majors at some point this summer, but it's unclear when exactly the Rays will be ready to give Adames an everyday role.
