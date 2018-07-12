Adames was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 22-year-old has played sporadically for the Rays this season, struggling to a .226/.275/.357 line and a 36.3 percent strikeout rate in 91 plate appearances. He remains a highly-rated prospect, but he'll spend some time in the minors in order to get some regular at-bats. A corresponding move is expected to be announced prior to Friday's game against the Twins.

