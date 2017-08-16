Adames, 21, is batting .316 with one home run, three RBI and one steal over his last 10 games for Triple-A Durham.

On the year, Adames is slashing .267/.360/.406 with eight home runs, 47 RBI and nine stolen bases. The Rays are notoriously conservative with their prospects, but as they sit just 1.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot, they could choose to bring up Adames to boost their middle infield depth down the stretch.