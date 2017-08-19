Adames drove in a career-high five RBI in Triple-A Durham's win over Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Alex Kraft of MiLB.com reports.

There were already whispers of a possible September call-up for the promising prospect, and Friday's effort certainly did nothing to dissuade that notion. Adames drew a first-inning walk before roping a two-run single in the fourth, another RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring two-bagger in the seventh. His fifth and final RBI came on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly, allowing him to eclipse the four-RBI tally he'd managed on two previous occasions in his minor-league career. Adames has now compiled six hits and reached base on eight occasions overall during the last two contests, raising his season line to a solid .273/.366/.417.