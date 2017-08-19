Rays' Willy Adames: Sets new career single-game RBI mark
Adames drove in a career-high five RBI in Triple-A Durham's win over Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Alex Kraft of MiLB.com reports.
There were already whispers of a possible September call-up for the promising prospect, and Friday's effort certainly did nothing to dissuade that notion. Adames drew a first-inning walk before roping a two-run single in the fourth, another RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring two-bagger in the seventh. His fifth and final RBI came on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly, allowing him to eclipse the four-RBI tally he'd managed on two previous occasions in his minor-league career. Adames has now compiled six hits and reached base on eight occasions overall during the last two contests, raising his season line to a solid .273/.366/.417.
More News
-
Rays' Willy Adames: September promotion looming?•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Smacks solo homer in Triple-A All-Star Game•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Heating up in recent games•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Treading water at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Sluggish start at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Optioned to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...