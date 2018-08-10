Adames went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in the Rays' win over the Orioles on Thursday.

The rookie swiped his second bag of the season, a key development in that it moved him into scoring position for Jake Bauers' eventual go-ahead two-run single. Although he's hitting only .220 over the first eight games of August, Adames seems to progressively be figuring out big-league arms, now having reached safely in six straight games.