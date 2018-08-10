Rays' Willy Adames: Singles, steals in win
Adames went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in the Rays' win over the Orioles on Thursday.
The rookie swiped his second bag of the season, a key development in that it moved him into scoring position for Jake Bauers' eventual go-ahead two-run single. Although he's hitting only .220 over the first eight games of August, Adames seems to progressively be figuring out big-league arms, now having reached safely in six straight games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart