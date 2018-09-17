Adames went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Adames red-hot second half continued Sunday, as his fourth multi-hit effort of the month brought his September average to .350. The rookie also snapped a 16-game homerless streak with his fourth-inning solo blast, giving him multiple extra-base hits in a game for the first time in his young career.