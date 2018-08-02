Rays' Willy Adames: Smacks fourth homer
Adames went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.
The front office essentially confirmed that Adames would be the starting shortstop going forward by designating Adeiny Hechavarria for assignment earlier in the day, and the rookie responded with his fourth homer of the season and his first multi-hit performance since June 28. Adames' .210/.264/.328 slash line through his first 35 big-league games isn't much, but it could rise quickly once he settles into his new assignment.
