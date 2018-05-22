Manager Kevin Cash said Adames is expected to be sent back to the minors when Joey Wendle returns from the paternity list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This sounds more like the Rays, who are preparing to send their top prospect back to Triple-A Durham in a couple of days in order delay his arbitration eligibility as far as possible into the future. He should start at shortstop until Wendle is back with the team, but fantasy owners will have to wait a little while longer for Adames to take over as the team's everyday shortstop.