Rays' Willy Adames: Stay in majors expected to be brief
Manager Kevin Cash said Adames is expected to be sent back to the minors when Joey Wendle returns from the paternity list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This sounds more like the Rays, who are preparing to send their top prospect back to Triple-A Durham in a couple of days in order delay his arbitration eligibility as far as possible into the future. He should start at shortstop until Wendle is back with the team, but fantasy owners will have to wait a little while longer for Adames to take over as the team's everyday shortstop.
More News
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Hitting fifth in MLB debut•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Earns major-league promotion•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Continues thriving at Triple-A level•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Hits for cycle at Triple-A Durham•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Struggling with Durham in early going•
-
Rays' Willy Adames: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart