Adames, who went 0-for-3 in Triple-A Durham's 2-0 loss to Columbus on Thursday, is hitting .174 (4-for-23) over his first seven games.

Half of the 22-year-old middle infielder's four hits have gone for extra bases (a double and a triple), and he has an RBI, four walks, a stolen base and four runs to his credit, as well. However, Adames has also struck out on eight occasions over his 28 plate appearances, an early indication that his contact issues persist as he starts his second year at the Triple-A level. Adames has exceeded a 20 percent strikeout rate at every professional stop thus far, an unfavorable aspect of his game that the Rays would surely like to see improve before considering him for a callup to the big-league club.