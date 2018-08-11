Adames went 3-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Adames slashed his third and fourth doubles of the year and logged his third stolen base in Friday's contest. Adames has now recorded a hit in four consecutive games, bringing his slash line to .236/.287/.368 on the year. The young rookie has five home runs, 14 RBI and 20 runs in 43 games this season.