Adames is in the competition for the Rays' second-base job alongside Daniel Robertson, Joey Wendle and Micah Johnson, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said that the recent trade of Ryan Schimpf to the Braves on Monday opened up a little more competition at the keystone, paving the way for Adames to receive more reps in the Grapefruit League. Adames has gone 6-for-15 with one home run, five RBI and one double in seven outings this spring, but expect the 22-year-old to remain at the shortstop position as opposed to the keystone as he looks to earn a spot on Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster.