Rays' Wilmer Font: Allows one run in short outing
Font allowed one run on four hits and one walk across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Yankees. He struck out five.
Font fared quite well against one of the best offenses in MLB, throwing 13 of 19 first pitch strikes and inducing seven groundball outs in a sharp outing. He was, however, somewhat abruptly removed with two outs in the fifth inning after a solo home run from Aaron Hicks. This perhaps could've had to do with the fact that font hadn't gone longer than 3.1 innings in any of his previous appearances since joining the club, and that the heart of the order was due to follow. Regardless, it was an encouraging start for Font, though his usage remains inconsistent due to the Rays' unorthodox approach.
