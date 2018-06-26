Rays' Wilmer Font: Appointed to rotation
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Font will start Thursday's game against the Astros and has earned the right to a permanent spot in the Tampa Bay rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Each of Font's last four appearances have come as an "opener" for the Rays, with the 28-year-old covering a season-high 5.2 innings and 80 pitches in his most recent outing Saturday against the Yankees. With Font now having gradually built up his arm after initially serving in a relief role with the Rays, he'll join Blake Snell and Nathan Eovaldi as the only healthy members of the rotation. Chris Archer (abdomen) may be back from the disabled list in early-to-mid July to give the Rays another starter, but Font should still stick around as the final member of a four-man rotation if his performance warrants it.
