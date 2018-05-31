Rays' Wilmer Font: Impressive against former squad in Rays debut
Font fired two scoreless innings in Wednesday's win over the Athletics, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
Font recently revealed he was returning to pitching from the third-base side of the rubber, something the Athletics had asked him to change up during his stint with them earlier in the season. The reliever dished out a measure of comeuppance Wednesday, breezing through his pair of frames against his former squad while looking nothing like the pitcher that had surrendered 11 earned runs over his four appearances in Oakland. Font will likely be worked in gradually through low-leverage situations by manager Kevin Cash, and his ability to either start or come out of the bullpen could afford him a decent amount of opportunity if he proves effective.
