Rays' Wilmer Font: In line for Saturday start
Font is slated to draw another start in Saturday's game against the Yankees and will have a target count of 80-90 pitches, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
That pitch count would leave Font on target to work somewhere in the range of the 4.2 innings he logged against the Yankees last Sunday. Font was impressive in that outing, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk. The right-hander has been much improved since arriving in Tampa via trade from the Athletics on May 25, as he sports a 2.20 ERA and .183 BAA across 16.1 innings over seven appearances, with all but two of the multi-inning variety.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart