Font is slated to draw another start in Saturday's game against the Yankees and will have a target count of 80-90 pitches, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

That pitch count would leave Font on target to work somewhere in the range of the 4.2 innings he logged against the Yankees last Sunday. Font was impressive in that outing, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk. The right-hander has been much improved since arriving in Tampa via trade from the Athletics on May 25, as he sports a 2.20 ERA and .183 BAA across 16.1 innings over seven appearances, with all but two of the multi-inning variety.