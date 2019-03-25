Font was informed Monday that he has made the Opening Day roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Font struggled to a 9.39 ERA through 7.2 innings this spring, but his success with the Rays last season (1.67 over nine appearances) -- coupled with the fact he's out of minor-league options -- was enough to earn him a spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. The right-hander will likely serve in multiple roles; he could work as a long reliever or as an opener when needed.