Font (right lat strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

This was anticipated after Font exited Friday's game with the lat strain. He should miss at least a couple turns in the rotation. Font had a 1.57 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 19 strikeouts over his last 23 innings (six appearances). Hunter Woods was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move.

