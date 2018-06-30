Font left Friday's game against the Astros with a right lat strain.

Font was sharp for five innings before making his exit, as he allowed just one run on a hit and two walks with three strikeouts and needed just 76 pitches. The right-hander had just earned a spot in the rotation, and he certainly pitched well enough to warrant a continued spot in Tampa Bay's four-man rotation. He will be evaluated further Saturday; consider him day-to-day until then.

More News
Our Latest Stories