Rays' Wilmer Font: Leaves with lat strain
Font left Friday's game against the Astros with a right lat strain.
Font was sharp for five innings before making his exit, as he allowed just one run on a hit and two walks with three strikeouts and needed just 76 pitches. The right-hander had just earned a spot in the rotation, and he certainly pitched well enough to warrant a continued spot in Tampa Bay's four-man rotation. He will be evaluated further Saturday; consider him day-to-day until then.
