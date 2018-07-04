Rays' Wilmer Font: Moved to 60-day DL
Font (lat) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
With Font expected to miss around eight weeks, the Rays elected to place him on the extended DL in order to create a spot on the 40-man roster to purchase the contract of Ryan Weber from Triple-A Durham. This move doesn't really impact Font's timeline after he suffered a right lat strain during Friday's outing. He will be eligible to return from the shelf August 29.
