Font (lat) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.

With Font expected to miss around eight weeks, the Rays elected to place him on the extended DL in order to create a spot on the 40-man roster to purchase the contract of Ryan Weber from Triple-A Durham. This move doesn't really impact Font's timeline after he suffered a right lat strain during Friday's outing. He will be eligible to return from the shelf August 29.

More News
Our Latest Stories