Rays' Wilmer Font: Opening Wednesday's game
Font will be used as the opener for the Rays' game Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though it's technically Font's second start with the Rays, he'll likely be capped at around two or three frames before Matt Andriese pitches the bulk of the innings in long relief. Font's season-long numbers (9.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP) across stints with three clubs aren't impressive, but the right-hander has been far better through his five appearances with the Rays since joining the team in late May. He has given up three runs on five hits and four walks in 8.1 innings while striking out seven.
