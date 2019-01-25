Font (lat) resumed throwing fastball-only bullpen sessions last week, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Font landed on the disabled list with the lat strain in late June and it cost him the remainder of the season. The issue was originally expected have about a two month recovery, but lingering discomfort led to the much longer layoff. The 28-year-old expects to begin throwing his changeup during next week's bullpen sessions and should be ready to go when spring training kicks off in mid-February.

